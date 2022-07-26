World market, exchange rates push electricity rates for June-July bills

COTABATO CITY - The price of fuel in the world market as well as the peso-dollar exchange rate has pushed the generation rate up by an average of P0.2739 for the June-July billing month for customers of Cotabato Light and Power Company.

The average overall rate for a typical household went up by 0.3352 centavos bringing it to P9.7750 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) or a P67 increase for customers with an average monthly electricity consumption of 200 kWh.

“Contributing to the increase is the generation charge when the prices are high in the world market,” explained Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Valentin S. Saludes III.

The increase in the overall rate was due to the higher generation charge which went up by an average of 27.39 centavos to P 5.3242 in June-/July from P5.0503/kWh in May-/June.

The generation charge in the customer's bill is considered a pass-through charge which means that Cotabato Light is merely acting as a collecting agent for the extra cost.

Cotabato Light’s own rate, which is the distribution charge, remains at P2.5377/kWh, as approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and has not increased since 2012.

“During this time when the rates are high, I highly encourage everyone to use electricity wisely and practice energy conservation and efficiency habits. Once we are in control of our energy usage, we can be in a better position to manage our electricity bills,” he added.

Electricity rates have been increasing due to the volatility of fuel costs in the global market as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and issues on supply and demand as economies continue to reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns.

On July 14, 2022, the price of coal in the world market hit an all-time high of $432 per metric ton. Coal is widely used by power generators to produce energy that power households and industries.