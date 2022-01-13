  Thursday Jan, 13 2022 07:01:10 PM

Zambo Sur town councilor nabbed for gun ban violation

Peace and Order • 16:15 PM Thu Jan 13, 2022
John M. Unson
Jovert Dahunan, a municipal councilor in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur is now detained.

COTABATO CITY --- An incumbent municipal councilor in Zamboanga del Sur landed in jail for carrying a gun outside of residence in total disregard of restrictions set by the Commission on Elections.

Jovert Dahunan, an incumbent of the municipal council in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur, was nabbed Monday night at a checkpoint by policemen enforcing Comelec’s ban on carrying of firearms without clearance from the commission.

He was immediately clamped down in a detention facility of the Kumalarang Municipal Police Station.

The Kumalarang MPS and the municipal election officer are now preparing a case against Dahunan. 

 

