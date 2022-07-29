Zambo Sur vice mayor arrested for `qualified theft,’ warrant issued by Midsayap court

COTABATO CITY - The police arrested early this week for several counts of qualified theft case the vice mayor of Labangan town in Zamboanga del Sur.

The 36-year-old Labangan Vice Mayor Azralf Tapodoc Manupac was nabbed in an establishment within the premises of their municipal hall.

He did not resist arrest when combined agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of the Labangan Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office showed him a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant, issued in connection with qualified theft cases filed against him at the Regional Trial Court Branch 18 in Midsayap, North Cotabato, was signed by Judge Rainera Pareja Osua.

The CIDG-BAR reportedly took custody of him after he was arrested in Labangan and there is no report yet on whether he has remained in detention, or has posted bail.