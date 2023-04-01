  Saturday Apr, 01 2023 01:18:32 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 1, 2023)

BARMM top cop accused of estafa to be detained at Camp Crame

MANILA – Former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) police chief Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon will be detained at the Philippine...

Ex-cop, 3 others busted in Region 12 shabu stings

COTABATO CITY --- Four drug peddlers, one of them a former policeman, were arrested in separate operations in two days by the Philippine Drug...

PRO-12 gets 13 new patrol cars and unveils new building

KORONADAL CITY  – Police capability in maintaining law and order in the Soccsargen Region is expected to improve with the arrival of 13 units of...

MPs Mawallil and Alamia seek probe of M/V Mary Lady Joy 3 tragedy in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Two Members of Parliament jointly filed a resolution seeking an inquiry by the appropriate committee, in aid of legislation, into the...

Police Lieutenant Ricardo Bandahala Juhan: A survivor, a hero of MV Lady Mary Joy 3 tragedy

The tragedy that unfolded on March 29, 2023, when the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire in the southern Philippines, is a stark reminder of the...