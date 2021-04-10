  Saturday Apr, 10 2021 09:41:50 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 10, 2021)

Koronadal Mayor Ogena admits he has Covid-19 virus

Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena admits he is positive of COVID 19 His statement: "Sa lahat ng minamahal kong Koronadalenos, ikinalulungkot...

5 operators of drug den in Cotabato City arrested

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities arrested Friday five drug dealers operating a clandestine drug den in a secluded area in the city. Ali Uto Sampulna...

MSSD starts 1,500 shelter units construction; brings services in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY — Minister of Social Services and Development Raissa Jajurie led the groundbreaking ceremony for 100 shelter units worth Php50,000,000....

P1.3-M worth shabu seized from couple in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics operatives seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a couple who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Piang town...

Basilan, Westmincom launch program to eradicate loose firearms

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A program geared to minimize, if not eradicate, loose firearms in Basilan province, will get going following the signing of the...