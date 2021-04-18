The Mindanao Cross (April 17, 2021)
MAGUINDANAO --- A ranking leader of local terror group, tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in the past six years, and five followers...
COTABATO CITY - Former Cotabato City and former executive director of National Historical Commission has died due to lingering illness. He was...
COTABATO CITY --- There are two seaside southern towns now popular for monikers, or tags, that residents are so proud about.
Malabang town became...
PRES. QUIRINO, Sultan Kudarat - Kasalukuyan na ngayong pinaghahanap ng mga otoridad ang suspendidong alkalde sa bayan ng President Quirino,...
ZAMBOANGA CITY - A foreign terrorist and two Abu Sayyaf Group members were neutralized by the troops in Sulu on Friday evening.
According to...