The Mindanao Cross (April 17, 2021)

6 more BIFF members return to mainstream society

MAGUINDANAO --- A ranking leader of local terror group, tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in the past six years, and five followers...

NHCP exec director and former Cotabato City Mayor Ludovico "Vic" Badoy (1951-2020)

COTABATO CITY - Former Cotabato City and former executive director of National Historical Commission has died due to lingering illness. He was...

The watermelon, fishing capitals of 2 Bangsamoro provinces

COTABATO CITY --- There are two seaside southern towns now popular for monikers, or tags, that residents are so proud about. Malabang town became...

Cops raid house of suspended mayor in Sultan Kudarat, seize guns

PRES. QUIRINO, Sultan Kudarat  - Kasalukuyan na ngayong pinaghahanap ng mga otoridad ang suspendidong alkalde sa bayan ng President Quirino,...

Foreign terrorist, 2 ASG members neutralized; high-powered firearms seized in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A foreign terrorist and two Abu Sayyaf Group members were neutralized by the troops in Sulu on Friday evening. According to...