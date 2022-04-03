The Mindanao Cross (April 2, 2022)
NATUPOK ng apoy ang dalawang bahay alas siyete ngayong gabi sa Purok Banati, Barangay Bagua, Cotabato City habang bumubuhos ang ulan. ...
COTABATO CITY --- The Ramadan will start Sunday, a holy month in the Islamic Hijrah calendar where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during the period...
Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Reading I Jer 11:18-20
I knew their plot because the LORD informed me; at that time you, O LORD, showed me...
JUST IN:
Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' Executive Director and Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro, Sheikh Abu Huraira Udasan, has officially announced that the...
BULUAN, Maguindanao – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police...