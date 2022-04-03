  Sunday Apr, 03 2022 02:04:54 AM

The Mindanao Cross (April 2, 2022)

2 bahay nasunog sa Cotabato City

NATUPOK ng apoy ang dalawang bahay alas siyete ngayong gabi sa Purok Banati, Barangay Bagua, Cotabato City habang bumubuhos ang ulan. ...

Ramadan season starts

COTABATO CITY --- The Ramadan will start Sunday, a holy month in the Islamic Hijrah calendar where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during the period...

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent Reading I Jer 11:18-20 I knew their plot because the LORD informed me; at that time you, O LORD, showed me...

Ramadhan starts April 3, Sunday

JUST IN: Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' Executive Director and Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro, Sheikh Abu Huraira Udasan, has officially announced that the...

Maguindanao ex-mayor's house strafed

BULUAN, Maguindanao  – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police...