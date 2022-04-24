  Sunday Apr, 24 2022 05:11:09 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 23, 2022)

Cotabato Light announces power interruption on April 28

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power service interruption along Mabini Street, Barangay Bagua 3,...

Local execs mount peace efforts as polling day comes near

COTABATO CITY --- Officials reiterated Saturday their appeals for voters to support the security efforts of the Commission on Elections in line with...

UPDATE 2: 4 hurt as explosion rocks bus in Maguindanao

PARANG, Maguindanao  – At least four passenger were reported injured when a suspected improvised bomb went off  inside a parked Rural...

20-year-old Imam killed, 4 hurt in Basilan gun attack

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Gunmen shot dead a 20-year-old Imam and wounded four others in a gun attack in Barangay Bulak Sapa in Sumisip,...

UBJP, MILF support VP Robredo's presidential bid

CAMP DARAPANAN, Maguindanao -- The leadership of the Moro Islammic Liberation Front (MILF) and its political arm, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party...