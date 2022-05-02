  Monday May, 02 2022 01:20:17 AM

The Mindanao Cross (April 30, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

May 2 is Eid'l Fitr

IDINEKLARA NG Bangsamoro Darul Ifta ang May 2 bilang Eid’l Fitr o pagtatapos ng Ramadhan ngayong taon. Ang deklarasyon ay ginawa ni Bangsamoro...

2 fuel tankers collided, burned in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Some 40,000 liters of diesel and gasoline went aflame when two tanker trucks collided in Malungon, Sarangani before dawn...

DOH belies 'unfounded rumors' of Covid surge before polls

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday categorically denied "unfounded rumors" that it will report a coronavirus surge days before...

Another Muslim cleric in BARMM murdered

COTABATO CITY - Another Islamic missionary in the Bangsamoro region was murdered, less than a week after one was killed with a rifle after...

Catamco's political leader in Carmen town hurt in gun attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and wounded one of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco’s supporters in Carmen, North Cotabato. Catamco...