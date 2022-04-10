  Sunday Apr, 10 2022 04:33:18 AM

The Mindanao Cross (April 9, 2022)

Hydroponic veggie farming takes off in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- People in Basilan are experimenting on something new to them that they expect to earn for the province the tag “hydroponic...

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent Reading I Ez 37:21-28 Thus says the Lord GOD: I will take the children of Israel from among the nations to...

Church asks faithful to maintain health protocols this Holy Week

MANILA - A top official in the Catholic Church has called to maintain health protocols as Catholics are expected to flock to churches on Holy Week...

Power outages in Magelco’s franchise area postponed during Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY - On 24 March 2022, MAGELCO implemented power curtailment with the power availability of an average of four (4) hours a day per...

BARMM intervenes on MAGELCO power outage issue

COTABATO CITY — In its bid to protect the consumers and business owners, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (...