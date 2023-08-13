  Sunday Aug, 13 2023 12:04:00 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 12, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P476K worth shabu seized in MagNorte, GenSan PDEA operations

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized 476,000 worth of shabu from five peddlers, three of them women, in separate operations in Maguindanao...

8 sugatan, kabilang ang 2 bata, nang bumagsak ang glass panel ng escalator ng Gaisano Grand Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - WALO KATAO, kabilang ang dalawang mga bata ang sugatan matapos na nawasak ang glass panel ng escalator ng Gaisano Mall-Kidapawan...

1 patay, 3 sugatan sa vehicular accident sa Libungan, North Cotabato

PATAY ang driver ng dilaw ng Toyato Wigo na may license plate LAK-65O6, matapos mawalan ng kontrol ang manibela habang binabaybay ang Libungan...

Comelec, PH Army beef up security preps for October BSKE

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will coordinate with the Philippine Army to beef up security preparations for Barangay and...

Drug bust nets 4 suspects, P100K shabu

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the PNP, PDEA Sarangani Provincial Office, and PDEA Regional Special...