  Sunday Aug, 14 2022 10:42:40 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 13, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

LGU execs, religious leaders, MILF resolving bloody Cotabato clan war

PIKIT, Cotabato - Guns are silent since Friday in Barangay Macabual here, scene of bloody clashes between two Moro groups locked in a “rido...

Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time: Lord, come to my aid!

Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time Reading 1 | Jer 38:4-6, 8-10 In those days, the princes said to the king: “Jeremiah ought to be put to death...

12 terrorist group combatants yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Twelve more members of the terrorist group have voluntarily surrendered and turned in their firearms to the troops...

Bus nahulog sa bangin sa Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

MALAYBALAY CITY -- Sugatan ang driver, conductor at 30 mga pasahero ng isng unit ng Rural Transit Bus matapos na ito ay mahulog sa gilid ng...

3 from ISIS-inspired groups yield in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Three members of local terror groups surrendered Friday in Datu Piang town. Amin and Torren from the Dawlah...