The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 14, 2021)
COTABATO CITY - Narcotic agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a high value target and seized fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu...
Reading I Rv 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab
God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant could be seen in the temple.
A great sign...
KORONADAL CITY - Umaasa si South Cotabato Irrigators Agricultural Federation o SCIAF Inc. President Teodorico Fadrigo Jr. na marinig ng Sangguniang...
COTABATO CITY --- Another bloc of local terrorists surrendered in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Friday, two days after the arrest of a Dawlah...
KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested three rape suspects and an alleged child molester in separate operations the past two days in South Cotabato...