The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 14, 2021)

Suspected drug peddler falls, yields P340k shabu, gun

COTABATO CITY - Narcotic agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a high value target and seized fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu...

The queen stands at your right hand, arrayed in gold

Reading I Rv 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant could be seen in the temple. A great sign...

South Cotabato farmers opposed open pit mining, want SP to listen

KORONADAL CITY - Umaasa si South Cotabato Irrigators Agricultural Federation o SCIAF Inc. President Teodorico Fadrigo Jr. na marinig ng Sangguniang...

11 more terrorists bolt from outlawed BIFF

COTABATO CITY --- Another bloc of local terrorists surrendered in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Friday, two days after the arrest of a Dawlah...

3 rape suspects, alleged child molester arrested in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested three rape suspects and an alleged child molester in separate operations the past two days in South Cotabato...