  Wednesday Aug, 23 2023 09:27:43 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 19, 2023)

Cops kill GenSan robbery gang leader

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Policemen shot dead last weekend a leader of robbery gang here for provoking a gunfight when they tried to serve him an arrest...

Pagalungan gets new public market from MILG

The Pagalungan local government, led by Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, received the completed Public Market building from the Ministry of the Interior and...

P4.7-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte 

COTABATO CITY - Law-enforcement teams seized P4.7 million worth of shabu from five alleged dealers entrapped in separate operations in Maguindanao...

Mga PWDs at Seniors, pinayuhan ng Comelec BARMM na bumuto ng maaga

COMELEC-BARMM, patuloy ang panawagan sa mga PWDs, seniors at pregnant women na bumoto ng maaga sa panahon ng BSKE SINABI ito ni COMELEC-BARMM...

MagNorte drug peddler couple falls, yields P3.4-M meth

COTABATO CITY – After months of surveillance operations, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...