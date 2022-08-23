  Tuesday Aug, 23 2022 01:09:08 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 20, 2022)

MSSD-BARMM clarifies gov't educational assistance program

COTABATO CITY - Nagpalabas ng klaripikasyon ang BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development o MSSD tungkol sa Educational Assistance...

Pampa-good vibes, ginawa ng mga teacher ng isang paaralan sa Upi, Maguindanao

UPI, Maguindanao -- Teachers of St. Francis Episcopal School used the traditional dress/attire to welcome students on the fist day of face to...

Father, 2 kids die in GenSan highway mishap

COTABATO CITY - A 43-year-old father and his two pre-school children were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding sports utility vehicle...

Only 3 confirmed dead (not 6) in Kalamansig highway mishap

COTABATO CITY – Three persons were confirmed dead (not six as earlier reported) while six others were injured when a Mitsubishi Delica lost its brake...

Daulah Islamiyah members yield in WestMinCom AOR

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A total of three Daulah Islamiyah members yielded to the military within the joint area of operation of the Western Mindanao Command...