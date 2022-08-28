  Sunday Aug, 28 2022 04:39:47 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 27, 2022)

Pope Francis names Cardinal Tagle as envoy to Asian bishops’ meeting in Bangkok

Pope Francis on Saturday appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as his special envoy for the upcoming and biggest gathering of Asian bishops in...

Bigtime oil price hike next week

COTABATO CITY - The oil industry announced today about the bigtime oil price increase to take effect next week after three weeks of oil price...

Cotabato Light emergency power interruption on September 1, 2022

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) emergency power interruption on September 1, 2022 (Thursday) from 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM affecting...

NPA surrenderee: Commanders rape women under them

COTABATO CITY - Three more members of the New People’s Army surrendered Wednesday, one of them an amazon who told reporters about how rebel...

 4 dead in daytime North Cotabato ambush

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- Gunmen killed with assault rifles four persons in an ambush in Barangay Ginatilan here at noontime Friday. Reports...