  Saturday Aug, 28 2021 07:44:46 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 28, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Southerners happy over takeoff of Senate Bill 2214

COTABATO CITY --- Bangsamoro officials assured to repay with “good governance” the efforts of Senate to reset to 2025 next year’s supposed regional...

Lanao Sur education officials get aid from BARMM parliamentarian

COTABATO CITY  – Lanao del Sur’s district supervisors can now produce educational materials faster and quicker after a Member of Parliament of...

Zamboanga bishop declares 40-day fasting, penitence amid Covid-19 surge

A Catholic bishop in southern Philippines announced a 40-day fasting and penitence as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic. Bishop...

Magnitude 5.7 quake rocks Davao Occidental

KORONADAL CITY -- A magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Davao Occidental, Sarangani province and Soccsksargen region Friday night. The state volcanology...

22-foot long python found in North Cotabato

Tinatayang nasa 22 feet ang haba ng ahas na ito na natagpuan ng mga residente sa Barangay Dungos, Tulunan, North Cotabato kagabi. Ito ay tinatawag...