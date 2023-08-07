  Monday Aug, 07 2023 10:26:23 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug 5, 2023)

Obispo ng isang religious group sa Koronadal, patay sa pamamaril

KORONADAL CITY - PATAY SA PAMAMARIL KAHAPON ang isang obispo ng religious sect sa Koronadal matapos na ito ay pagbabarilin sa Purok Mabinuligon,...

Residents of Basilan's island town to benefit from MILG water desalination facility

COTABATO CITY - Residents of Tabuan Lasa, an island municipality in Basilan, are to benefit from a P15 million worth desalination facility project...

Hundreds attend slain doctor's burial; call for swift justice

COTABATO CITY - In a mood so languid and somber, relatives and friends buried on Saturday morning the cremated remains of a popular physician...

MILG-BARMM begins installation of water desalination facility in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Minister of Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo led the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a ₱15...

Filipina WYD volunteer gets surprise of a lifetime

After months of being a service volunteer for the World Youth Day in Lisbon, a former campus minister got the surprise of her lifetime: a lunch with...