The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 10, 2022)

Makatatangap ng tig ₱500 pesos na subsidy ang mga Solo Parent sa Koronadal simula ngayong araw December 12-14, 2022.
Magdala lamang ng updated...
MAGPAPATUPAD ng ODD-EVEN plate scheme ang Cotabato City Gov't.
Layon nito na maibsan ang lumalalang trapiko sa lungsod.
Sa nilagdaang Executive...
LIBUNGAN, Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P476,000 worth of shabu from five dealers entrapped in Libungan town in Cotabato Saturday...
Third Sunday of Advent
1st Reading – Isaiah 35:1-6A, 10
The desert and the parched land will exult; the steppe will rejoice and bloom.
They...
ALEOSAN, North Cotabato ---- Nine got killed, five of them members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, in a series of related...