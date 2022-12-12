  Monday Dec, 12 2022 09:58:33 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 10, 2022)

Solo parent payout today in Koronadal

Makatatangap ng tig ₱‎500 pesos na subsidy ang mga Solo Parent sa Koronadal simula ngayong araw December 12-14, 2022. Magdala lamang ng updated...

Odd-even plate numbers scheme, ipatutupad muli sa Cotabato City

MAGPAPATUPAD ng ODD-EVEN plate scheme ang Cotabato City Gov't. Layon nito na maibsan ang lumalalang trapiko sa lungsod. Sa nilagdaang Executive...

5 fall in P476K Cotabato shabu sting

LIBUNGAN, Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P476,000 worth of shabu from five dealers entrapped in Libungan town in Cotabato Saturday...

Behold, I am sending my messenger ahead of you, he will prepare your way before you

Third Sunday of Advent 1st Reading – Isaiah 35:1-6A, 10 The desert and the parched land will exult; the steppe will rejoice and bloom. They...

Due to "rido?" 9 dead, 6 wounded in North Cotabato gunfights

ALEOSAN, North Cotabato ---- Nine got killed, five of them members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, in a series of related...