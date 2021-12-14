  Tuesday Dec, 14 2021 04:31:14 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 11, 2021)

4 high powered loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Efforts from personnel of Maguindanao Police Provoncial Office in line with the PNP's intensified campaign against...

Cotelco skeds power interruption on Dec. 18 in Matalam, North Cotabato

POWER-OFF : MATALAM AREA When : DECEMBER 18, 2021 (SATURDAY) Time : 08:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4hrs) Affected area : Bangibang to Taguranao, Sta....

Cotabato Light skeds power service interruption for Dec. 15

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line restructuring, the Cotabato Light has scheduled power service interruption for consumers in Barangay...

UNFPA exec lauds initiatives to end violence vs. Bangsamoro women, calls all to help fight VAW

COTABATO CITY – An official of the United Nations in the Philippines has urged every Bangsamoro to once and for all end violence against women (...

PNP task group to probe murder of Mlang siblings, bounty for suspects' arrest rose to P500K

M’LANG, North Cotabato – Authorities formed Monday a special investigation task group (SITG) to look deeper into the killing of the two young...