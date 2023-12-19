  Tuesday Dec, 19 2023 02:47:55 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 16, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Wind signal lifted as 'Kabayan' further weakens

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday lifted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 hoisted in several areas as Kabayan further weakened into a...

2 from faraway areas killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

KORONADAL CITY - Two from South Cotabato province were killed in a gun attack in a remote town in Maguindanao del Norte this weekend in what is...

'Kabayan' likely to make landfall over DavOr or Surigao Sur

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan is forecast to make landfall along the coast of Davao Oriental or southern Surigao del Sur on Monday, with...

Mga bakwet sa Maguindanao Sur, nabigyan ng ayuda ng MSSD at BTA member of parliament

COTABATO CITY - ABOT sa 623 mga internally displaced persons o IDP ng mula Barangay Gawang sa Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur ang inabutan...

TD "Kabayan" near Davao region

MINDANAO WEATHER FORECAST  ISSUED AT: 5:00 AM 17 December 2023 VALID UNTIL: 5:00 AM Tomorrow SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 AM today, the center of...