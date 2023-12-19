The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 16, 2023)
MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday lifted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 hoisted in several areas as Kabayan further weakened into a...
KORONADAL CITY - Two from South Cotabato province were killed in a gun attack in a remote town in Maguindanao del Norte this weekend in what is...
MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan is forecast to make landfall along the coast of Davao Oriental or southern Surigao del Sur on Monday, with...
COTABATO CITY - ABOT sa 623 mga internally displaced persons o IDP ng mula Barangay Gawang sa Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur ang inabutan...
MINDANAO WEATHER FORECAST
ISSUED AT: 5:00 AM 17 December 2023
VALID UNTIL: 5:00 AM Tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 AM today, the center of...