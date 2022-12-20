  Tuesday Dec, 20 2022 07:42:39 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec 17, 2022)

3D Christmas decors adorn Lamitan City Hall

COTABATO CITY - Thousands flock around the Lamitan City Hall every night since last week to watch the three-dimension Christmas decorations and...

2 LET passers mula North Cotabato, kabilang sa Top 10

COTABATO CITY - Dalawang taga North Cotabato, sa Top 10 sa katatapos lang na Licensure Examination for Teachers o LET Sila ay kapuwagraduate ng...

Amid tragedy, religious faith pushes IPs to join the traditional dawn masses in landslide site

KUSIONG, Maguindanao del Norte – A glance from a distance, darkness covers the landslide area. This is at the foot of Mount Minandar in Kusiong,...

2 Basilan LGUs bag good governance awards

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Basilan’s Lamitan City and Sumisip town were accorded the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) Award, making them the only...

36 more NPAs surrender in Sarangani

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - A big group of New People’s Army guerillas, 13 of them experts in fabrication of home-made bombs, surrendered in Sarangani...