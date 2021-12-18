The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 18, 2021)
AMPATUAN, Maguindanao --- Twelve more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, five of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday....
MLANG, North Cotabato --- Investigators have identified the suspects in the December 10 murder, using a long kitchen knife and a baseball bat,...
COTABATO CITY --- Unfazed by Typhoon Odette, authorities uprooted 10,670 more marijuana plants in Maguing, Lanao del Sur in an operation...
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THIRTY-ONE (31) NEW RECOVERIES...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Another ten (10) demoralized NPA rebels bringing along nine (9) firearms surrendered to security forces under Joint Task...