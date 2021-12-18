  Saturday Dec, 18 2021 08:26:58 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 18, 2021)

12 more BIFF men surrender in Maguindanao 

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao --- Twelve more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, five of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday....

Suspects in murder of 2 minors in North Cotabato identified

MLANG, North Cotabato --- Investigators have identified the suspects in the December 10 murder, using a long kitchen knife and a baseball bat,...

Thousands more marijuana uprooted in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Unfazed by Typhoon Odette, authorities uprooted 10,670 more marijuana plants in Maguing, Lanao del Sur in an operation...

Zero death due to COVID in Region but DOH registers 30 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 16, 2021 (6:00 PM) THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THIRTY-ONE (31) NEW RECOVERIES...

10 NPA rebels yield, 9 firearms turned-over in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Another ten (10) demoralized NPA rebels bringing along nine (9) firearms surrendered to security forces under Joint Task...