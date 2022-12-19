  Monday Dec, 19 2022 02:19:48 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec 18, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 Basilan LGUs bag good governance awards

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Basilan’s Lamitan City and Sumisip town were accorded the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) Award, making them the only...

36 more NPAs surrender in Sarangani

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - A big group of New People’s Army guerillas, 13 of them experts in fabrication of home-made bombs, surrendered in Sarangani...

Marine sergeant shot dead in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- Two men shot dead a member of the Philippine Marine Corps in a daring attack here on Sunday morning. Major John Vincent...

BARMM business chamber leaders welcome Chinese traders’ intent to invest in the region

COTABATO CITY  – Business leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Saturday welcomed the announcement of...

Joma Sison, NPA founder, is dead

Jose Maria Canlas Sison, or more known as Joma Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder died Friday night, Dec. 16 (Philippine...