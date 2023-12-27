  Wednesday Dec, 27 2023 12:37:49 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 23, 2023)

Two more enemy Yakan clans in Basilan reconcile

COTABATO CITY --- Two feuding Yakan clans reconciled on Tuesday in a symbolic rite in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan, ending a six-year “rido” that...

HEADLINES 1   PONDO PARA SA burial at financial assistance ng Tulunan LGU para sa mga nadisgrasya na lasing, ubos na 2  ...

DOH: Fireworks-related injuries now 52

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 24 new cases related to fireworks, bringing the total tally of injuries to 52. In...

Cotabato PNP form SITG to probe murder of village councilor

COTABATO CITY - NAGPULONG na kahapon ang binuong Special Investigation Task Group o SITG Macmod Lauban para ipresenta ang chronology of events bago...

Hand tractor hits unexploded grenade, shattered

COTABATO CITY --- A motorized hand tractor of a Moro farmer was destroyed when its plow hit an unexploded 40-millimeter grenade projectile in...