The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 23, 2023)
COTABATO CITY --- Two feuding Yakan clans reconciled on Tuesday in a symbolic rite in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan, ending a six-year “rido” that...
HEADLINES
1 PONDO PARA SA burial at financial assistance ng Tulunan LGU para sa mga nadisgrasya na lasing, ubos na
MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 24 new cases related to fireworks, bringing the total tally of injuries to 52.
COTABATO CITY - NAGPULONG na kahapon ang binuong Special Investigation Task Group o SITG Macmod Lauban para ipresenta ang chronology of events bago...
COTABATO CITY --- A motorized hand tractor of a Moro farmer was destroyed when its plow hit an unexploded 40-millimeter grenade projectile in...