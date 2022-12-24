  Saturday Dec, 24 2022 09:26:16 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 24, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PDEA, LGU inaugurate 23rd Balay Silangan in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Balay Silangan Reformation Center in Matanog, Maguindanao was inaugurated and facilitated by Hon Mayor Zohria Bansil-Guro represented...

MILG releases initial fund for public market in Al Barka, Basilan

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BSARMM) today released...

SIM registration to curb scams, spams: NTC 11

DAVAO CITY – The national registration of SIM cards for all mobile phones is seen to curb the proliferation of short message service (SMS) scams...

AFP cites 6th ID units for anti-NPA campaign feats

COTABATO CITY - Three units of the 6th Infantry Division got special awards during Wednesday’s 87th anniversary celebration of the...

BOC intercepts P20-M smuggled onions at Misamis Oriental port

MANILA – Authorities have intercepted two containers of smuggled onions worth PHP20 million at the Mindanao Container Terminal Port in Misamis...