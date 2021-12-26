  Sunday Dec, 26 2021 02:55:53 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 25, 2021)

BIFF leader slain in Maguindanao clash

Cotelco sends aid to Odette victims

KIDAPAWAN CITY - PORMAL nang iniabot sa 'Task Force Kapatid 70' Headquarters sa Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ASELCO) ang donasyong Food...

Zero COVID-19 case, 5 new infections recorded in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 25, 2021 (6:00 PM) FIVE (5) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE (1) NEW RECOVERY NO NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH...

Grenade blast rocks Tantangan, South Cotabato on Christmas Eve

TANTANGAN, South Cotabato --- A grenade explosion ripped through a stretch of a highway here Friday night, causing panic among villagers in houses...

Region 12 records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 24, 2021 (6:00pm) ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES EIGHT( 8 ) NEW RECOVERIES FOUR (4) COVID-19...