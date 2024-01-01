  Monday Jan, 01 2024 10:46:29 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 30, 2023)

Magnitude 7.6 quake rocks Japan, large tsunami warning issued

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, disrupting the festive mood of...

Two iconic food establishments in Kidapawan City shutdown

COTABATO CITY - Two longtime landmark food joints in Kidapawan City shutdown on Monday, something that saddened patrons, among them employees of...

BARMM police nabbed four fugitives from Malaysia

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - In response to reports of fugitives fleeing, elements of Turtle Islands MPS, along with personnel from 12MC PN(...

PBBM: Carry lessons of 2023, look forward to better 2024

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. enjoined Filipinos to embody the spirit of solidarity and contribute to development as he joins the...

‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and easterlies will affect the rest of the...