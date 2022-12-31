  Saturday Dec, 31 2022 12:04:47 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 31, 2022)

BARMM reaps P1.3-B investment, generates 1,052 jobs in 2022

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) generated a total of Php1.3-billion worth of investments or 64 percent of BARMM’s total...

Marine serviceman killed in Cotabato City buried

COTABATO CITY - Murdered Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno was buried in a cemetery in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Thursday,...

6th ID’s commander named WestMinCom chief

COTABATO CITY --- The Armed Forces has designated the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division as chief of the Western Mindanao Command...

Bus nawalan ng preno, muntik mahulog sa bangin sa Sarangani

Pampasaherong bus, muntik mahulog sa bangin matapos mawalan ng preno, Malungon, Sarangani Province nitong hapon ng December 29, 2022. Ayon sa ulat...

Plantation laborer dead, 3 hurt in `accidental’ grenade blast

COTABATO CITY ---- A sugarcane plantation worker was killed while three were hurt Thursday night in Matalam, Cotabato when one of them...