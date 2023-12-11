  Monday Dec, 11 2023 10:12:47 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 9, 2023)

Appointment of women to sensitive BARMM posts hailed

COTABATO CITY - Advocates of women empowerment and groups helping protect their rights were elated with the appointment of three from the sector...

Another resident of Pikit, North Cotabato shot dead

COTABATO CITY - A tricycle driver was killed in another gun attack in the troubled Pikit, North Cotabato province, where 59 people had been...

Cotabato Light CSR outreach program in city's Kalanganan

It's a wrap! Cotabato Light Community Outreach Activity successfully extended to the children and parents of Sitio Tarebeng, Kalanganan Mother,...

Ex-Rep. Mastura wants CAB-compliant BEC in BARMM, files petition in intervention in SC

MANILA – Former Maguindanao Congressman and principal author of Republic Act No. 7941 or the Party-List System Act, lawyher Michael O. Mastura,...

Father, son killed in General Santos City ambush

COTABATO CITY - A father and son from a family reportedly locked in a land dispute with relatives perished in an ambush in General Santos City on...