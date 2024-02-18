  Sunday Feb, 18 2024 07:41:36 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 10, 2024)

Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers and four .45 caliber pistols from an illegal dealer, said to...

DOJ mulls Manila trial for suspected terrorist nabbed in Sulu

MANILA – State prosecutors on Friday said they may opt to ask for a change of venue of the trial of suspected terrorist Myrna Mabanza to Manila...

Assembly of BARMM’s pioneer political party members set

COTABATO CITY - Organizers, among them peace advocates supporting Malacañang’s effort to put closure to the nagging “Moro issue,” are expecting...

2 suspects in ambush of Dr. Baroquillo surrender to police, they are minors

BULUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Two  suspects in the recent shooting incident on February 3, that injured a medical doctor of Sultan Kudarat...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb 15, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   MGA pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay sa Lambayong, sumuko sa CIDG; hustisya malapit na, sabi ng counsel nila 2 ...