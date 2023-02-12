  Sunday Feb, 12 2023 07:13:32 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 11, 2023)

Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Sirach 15:15-20 If you choose you can keep the commandments, they will save you; if you trust in...

5 Soldiers dead in shooting rampage inside 4th ID camp

COTABATO CITY -- A soldier killed four companions and wounded another in a shooting rampage inside Camp Evangelista of the 4th ...

Six cops, companion dead, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental road accident

COTABATO CITY --- Six policemen and a retired police sergeant died while 20 others were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Naawan, Misamis...

P1.6M worth imported cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P1.6 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia found abandoned in a seaside barangay in Malabang,...

Marine killed in Lanao Sur was good family man, say relatives

COTABATO CITY - The remains of the Marine sergeant killed in an ambush in Lanao del Sur is now in Isabela City in Basilan, relatives hurt with...