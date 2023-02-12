The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 11, 2023)
Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Sirach 15:15-20
If you choose you can keep the commandments, they will save you; if you trust in...
COTABATO CITY -- A soldier killed four companions and wounded another in a shooting rampage inside Camp Evangelista of the 4th ...
COTABATO CITY --- Six policemen and a retired police sergeant died while 20 others were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Naawan, Misamis...
COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P1.6 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia found abandoned in a seaside barangay in Malabang,...
COTABATO CITY - The remains of the Marine sergeant killed in an ambush in Lanao del Sur is now in Isabela City in Basilan, relatives hurt with...