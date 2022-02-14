  Monday Feb, 14 2022 03:58:31 AM

The Mindanao Cross Feb 12, 2022

TESDA 12 to build more houses for "Odette" victims Surigao City

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has started building houses in Sumilom Island, Barangay Lipata,...

Culprits in ambush of 9 persons in Maguindanao identified 

GUINDULUNGAN, Maguindanao --- The police have identified the main plotters of Saturday’s fatal ambush here of nine persons, now subject of an...

Revamp in BARMM government underway

COTABATO CITY  --- Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has ordered his subordinate-ministers and their deputies to file courtesy...

Maguindanao ambush leaves 9 dead, 3 hurt

GUINDULUNGAN, Maguindanao  – An early morning ambush in a remote village here left nine persons dead, officials said. Involved in the ambush...

Cotabato cop is PNP's 128th Covid-19 death

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reported another coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatality, raising the police force'...