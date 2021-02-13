  Saturday Feb, 13 2021 07:38:04 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 13, 2021)

Presyo ng bulaklak, doble bago ang Valentine's Day sa North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Bumaba ang kita ng ilang flower vendors sa Kidapawan City ngayong Valentine’s Day kung ikukumpara noong nakaarang taon dahil...

3 more years needed to fully deactivate MILF fighters

COTABATO CITY --- The 25-month Bangsamoro government needs three more years to reintroduce thousands of hardcore Moro guerillas into mainstream...

Duterte confident AFP modernization program ‘already paying off’

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program is “...

Open our hearts, O Lord, to listen to the words of your Son

Reading I Gn 3:1-8 Now the serpent was the most cunning of all the animals that the LORD God had made. The serpent asked the woman, “Did God...

Bahay ng pastor sa Tulunan, North Cotabato, nasunog

Tinupok ng apoy ang bahay na ito sa Brgy Nabundasan, Tulunan, North Cotabato kagabi. Sa ngayon ay hindi pa tukoy ang sanhi ng sunog. Ayon sa...