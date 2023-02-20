  Monday Feb, 20 2023 12:56:09 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 18, 2023)

Cops uproot 25,489 marijuana shrubs in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen on Friday uprooted 25, 489 marijuana shrubs planted in rows in a secluded hinterland in Maguing town in Lanao del...

Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you

Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time Year 1st Reading – Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18 The LORD said to Moses, “Speak to the whole Israelite community...

BIFF leader tagged in ambush-slay of cops gunned down 

TACURONG CITY --- Soldiers killed here Saturday a local terrorist wanted for the fatal ambush of a town police chief and an escort last year in...

No clues yet on ambush of Lanao sur governor

MARAWI CITY --- Authorities are now validating tips from local sectors that either a local drug ring, or members of the Dawlah Islamiya were behind...

Lanao Sur governor wounded, 4 escorts dead in ambush  

COTABATO CITY - The governor of Lanao del Sur survived an ambush Friday afternoon with a bullet wound in the leg, but four of his escorts were...