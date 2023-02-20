The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 18, 2023)
COTABATO CITY --- Policemen on Friday uprooted 25, 489 marijuana shrubs planted in rows in a secluded hinterland in Maguing town in Lanao del...
Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time Year
1st Reading – Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18
The LORD said to Moses,
“Speak to the whole Israelite community...
TACURONG CITY --- Soldiers killed here Saturday a local terrorist wanted for the fatal ambush of a town police chief and an escort last year in...
MARAWI CITY --- Authorities are now validating tips from local sectors that either a local drug ring, or members of the Dawlah Islamiya were behind...
COTABATO CITY - The governor of Lanao del Sur survived an ambush Friday afternoon with a bullet wound in the leg, but four of his escorts were...