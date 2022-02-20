  Sunday Feb, 20 2022 10:26:41 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 19, 2022)

Cotabato Light announces 11-hour power service interruption due to NGCP activity

COTABATO CITY -- The facilitate rehabilitation of major power line structures in Maguindanao, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light)...

Anti-drug ops yields 50 grams shabu in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - An estimated fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu was seized during the buy-bust operation at Poblacion 4, near Roman Vilo Elementary...

Region 12 COVID-19 cases now at 51 only

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 19, 2022 (6:00 PM) FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES EIGHTY-TWO (82) NEW...

Cop, wanted person killed in North Cotabato shootout

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- An alleged shabu trafficker and a policeman were killed in a shootout in Barangay Gli-Gli here on Saturday morning...

Pigcawayan tarsier, ibinalik na sa kanyang natural habitat

AGAD PINAKAWALAN alas 10:30 ng umaga kanina ang isang tarsier na natagpuan ng ilang residente sa Sitio Tungano, Barangay Renibon Pigcawayan, North...