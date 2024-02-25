  Sunday Feb, 25 2024 08:51:01 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb 24, 2024)

Man nabbed for shabu peddling in Lebak

Baril at droga nakumpiska ng PNP sa inaresto nilang suspek sa Lebak, Sultan Kudarat Inaresto ng PNP ang isa katao na nakumpiskahan nila ng iligal...

CM Ebrahim stresses vital role of partnership, collaboration in BARMM's development

DAVAO CITY — BARMM Chief Minister Ebrahim highlighted the significant role of partnerships in fostering the development of the region during the 3rd...

Cotabato Light unveils power updates, showcases business operations at the media thanksgiving party

COTABATO CITY - On February 22, the Cotabato Light & Power Company hosted a Media Thanksgiving Party to extend appreciation and gratitude to its...

Cops gun down motorcycle thief

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a motorcycle thief, implicated in more than 20 heists since 2022, in a shootout in Barangay Kalaisan in...

Woman dead, father wounded in Maguindanao del Sur robbery

COTABATO CITY --- Robbers shot dead a helpless 28-year-old woman and wounded her father in a highway heist in Barangay Libutan in Mamasapano town in...