The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 27, 2021)
COTABATO CITY – Four persons carrying the “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in Region 12...
Nasa 48 couples ang ikinasal sa "Kasalan ng bayan" na pinagunahan ni Mayor Russel Abonado sa Mlang, North Cotabato kahapon.
Batay sa facebook post...
MAGUINDANAO --- The police arrested in Midsayap, North Cotabato Friday two of the three most wanted persons in Guindulungan, Maguindanao.
The...
COTABATO CITY — A total of 5,500 relief goods, containing food and non-food items, from the Bangsamoro Government are bound for Bangsamoro...
COTABATO CITY - May 20 bagong kaso ng Covid-19 ang naitala ng Dept of Health sa Region 12 hanggang kagabi habang may 11 naman ang gumaling mula sa...