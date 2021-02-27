  Saturday Feb, 27 2021 08:29:43 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 27, 2021)

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 4 die in Soccsksargen, 33 new infections, 21 recovery

COTABATO CITY – Four persons carrying the “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in Region 12...

48 couples ikinasal sa Mlang, North Cotabato

Nasa 48 couples ang ikinasal sa "Kasalan ng bayan" na pinagunahan ni Mayor Russel Abonado sa Mlang, North Cotabato kahapon. Batay sa facebook post...

2 murder suspects detained by Guindulungan municipal police

MAGUINDANAO --- The police arrested in Midsayap, North Cotabato Friday two of the three most wanted persons in Guindulungan, Maguindanao. The...

BARMM sends aid to Bangsamoro communities affected by ‘Auring’ in Surigao Sur

COTABATO CITY — A total of 5,500 relief goods, containing food and non-food items, from the Bangsamoro Government are bound for Bangsamoro...

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 20 new cases in Region 12, three in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - May 20 bagong kaso ng Covid-19 ang naitala ng Dept of Health sa Region 12 hanggang kagabi habang may 11 naman ang gumaling mula sa...