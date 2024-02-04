  Sunday Feb, 04 2024 07:31:49 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 3, 2024)

Doktor ng Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital, inambush sa Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur

TACURONG CITY - Inambush ng di pa nakikilalang mga suspect ang isang babaeng doktor habang nagmamaneho ng kanyang sasakyan sa national highway sa...

BARMM execs: We are proud to be an integral part of PH

MANILA – Four governors from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said the region is proud to assert its identity as an...

4 tricycle passengers die in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- Four commuters died while two others were hurt when a sports utility vehicle rammed from behind a tricycle in Barangay Kalawag 2 in...

BARMM leaders oppose separation of Mindanao

COTABATO CITY – The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has called on all Bangsamoro to help protect...

2 retired Filipino bishops in Mindanao pass away

MANILA - Two retired Catholic prelates passed away on Thursday. In separate social media posts, the dioceses of Tandag and Malaybalay...