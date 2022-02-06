  Sunday Feb, 06 2022 03:45:37 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 5, 2022)

Pagpasok ng P1-B investments sa BARMM, pinapurihan ni MP Candao

UMAASA ANG ISANG miembro ng Bangsamoro Transition Authority na lalago ang ekonomiya ng rehiyon matapos na pumasok ang mahigit P1 billion na...

Army colonel believed to have drowned in MisOr, Army mourns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – An Army brigade deputy commander who served as peacekeeper in the Middle East, has died of drowning off thye coast of Initao...

In the sight of the angels I will sing your praises, Lord.

Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time Reading I Is 6:1-2a, 3-8 In the year King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord seated on a high and lofty throne, with the...

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 331 new infections, 70 in GenSan, 41 Kidapwan, 36 Koronadal

COTBATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 5, 2022 (6:00 PM) THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIVE HUNDRED...

Basilan Islamic preachers, provincial government strengthen ties

COTABATO CITY --- Muslim preachers in Basilan and Gov. Jim Salliman held Thursday a dialogue and agreed to continue cooperation in pushing forward...