The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 6, 2021)

Speaker Balindong lauds development in BTA term extension bid

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong lauded on Friday, February 05, 2021 the...

Cotabato Light announces power outage for Sultan Kudarat town

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced a scheduled power service interruption on Sunday in Marhaban, Salimbao, Sultan...

Koronadal folks kill "King Cobra"

KORONADAL CITY - Residents of Sitio Leyte, Barangay Topland, Koronadal City today killed a huge and long cobra seen coming inside a house....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 6, 2021)

  HEADLINES: 1.  DALAWANG mga Ustadzes sa Cotabato City, patay sa law enforcement operation. 2. DALAWA PATAY dahil sa Covid-19 sa...

BARMM engineers to gather for peace, development, infra dialogue

COTABATO CITY --- Public works officials are to meet on February 9-10 to discuss infrastructure concerns essential to solving the security issues...