The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 1, 2022(

PhilHealth 12 accredits LGU Midsayap as collecting agent

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - PhilHealth Regional Office XII has entered into a partnership with Midsayap Local Government Unit through a signing of...

Eastern grass owl rescued; in transitional shelter at Lanao del Sur PVO

COTABATO CITY - AN Eastern Grass Owl  is now in a transitional shelter at the Provincial Veterinarian’s Office of Lanao del Sur after...

Before 2022 sets in 14 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Based on the DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 31, 2021 (6:00pm), 14 persons battling COVID-19 did not make it to 2022...

2021 a year of recovery from pandemic: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) described 2021 as the year of recovery from the prevailing pandemic, learning from lessons in 2020 when...

4 cops wounded in clash with motorcycle thieves recovering 

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- The four policemen wounded in a deadly clash Wednesday morning with suspected motorcycle thieves in Barangay Gokotan here...