The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 13, 2024)

Cotabato Light donates computer units to 2 schools in Sultan Kudarat, MGN

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) started the year by donating learning tools for the students and teachers of...

Mentors form Cotabato City anti-child labor bloc

COTABATO CITY - A foreign-assisted anti-child labor campaign has expanded to this city, launched on Friday by a 30-member group that shall address...

BARMM leaders decry inclusion of "singkil" dance in Sinulog 2024

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro govenrment Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and a new political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

Folks in Basilan's port city surrender rifles, machinegun

COTABATO CITY - Barangay leaders in Isabela City, Basilan on Thursday surrendered to the military 19 combat rifles and a light machinegun in support...

Babaeng negosyante, patay sa pamamaril sa Isulan

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat- Nagpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon ng Isulan PNP sa panibagong insidente ng pamamaril sa Prk. Katilingban, Brgy. Kalawag 1,...