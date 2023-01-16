  Monday Jan, 16 2023 01:26:43 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 14, 2023)

12 NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Twelve more members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Police Regional Office 12 Friday.  The 12 guerillas, led...

Creation of 8 BARMM towns in Cotabato likely this year

COTABATO CITY --- Stakeholders are expecting the approval within 2023 of separate proposals to create eight towns out of the 63 Bangsamoro...

Floods hit upland town of Upi in Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY - Continuous rain on Saturday due to low pressure area affecting Mindanao has triggered floods in Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao. Farmers...

Power supply from NGCP fully restored, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY  – The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that power supply from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...

Sandiganbayan orders arrest of Sajid Ampatuan

MANILA – Former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Ampatuan was convicted by the Sandiganbayan on Friday for graft and falsification in connection...