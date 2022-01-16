The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 15, 2022)
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 16, 2022 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (131) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
SEVENTEEN (17) NEW...
CARMEN, North Cotabato - Tipsters led soldiers to the location here of the four bus bombing suspects soldiers killed in an encounter Saturday...
COTABATO CITY - Due to unscheduled power service interruption at past 12 noon today while the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...
COTABATO CITY ---- Authorities started imposing Saturday a “no vaccine card, no entry” at the city’s borders with Maguindanao province.
The...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Military authorities here announced today the death of the alleged mastermind and companions in the bus bombing in...