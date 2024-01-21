  Sunday Jan, 21 2024 09:45:42 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan 20, 2024)

BARMM's 5th founding anniversary kicks off, Kagi Murad leads activities

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim struck the gong, symbolizing the commencement of the weeklong celebration of the 5th Bangsamoro founding...

2 shabu dealers nabbed in Makilala, North Cotabato

2 `large-scale’ shabu dealers in Cotabato province nabbed John Unson, January 20, 2024, with photos here   COTABATO CITY – Two alleged...

Peace for Bangsamoro is worth dying for, cop chief says

Yan ang sinabi ni Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Director Col Sultan Salman Sapal sa kaniyang pakikipagpulong sa 221 na mga barangay kapitan...

Easterlies affecting Mindanao, rest of country

MANILA – The easterlies and the northeast monsoon are forecast to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over most parts of the country, the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 19, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   LANDSLIDES, BAHA tumama sa Davao region; pito patay sa landslide sa Davao de Oro dahil sa malakas na ulan 2 ...