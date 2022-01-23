The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 22, 2022)
JOLO, Sulu - A total of P8.6 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted in a 10,000 square meter land area during marijuana...
ARAKAN, NORTH COTABATO - Isa sa mga pinagiingat ngayong nararanasan ang covid-19 pandemic ang mga matatanda, dahil na rin kabilang sila sa vulnerable...
MANILA – Building permits have been released to 865 internally displaced families in Marawi City, allowing them to start the reconstruction of...
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 22, 2022 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-...
COTABATO CITY --- Six mayors received this week the Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership, first ever since the inception in the 1970s of Moro...