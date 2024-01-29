  Monday Jan, 29 2024 11:19:12 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 27, 2024)

MSSD inks MOA with PSA-BARMM for CBMS

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Philippine Statistics...

Lalaking may dalang ilegal na baril, huli ng PNP sa Pikit

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Arestado ang isang lalaki dahil sa pagdadala ng hindi lisensyadong baril nang maharang sa checkpoint ng PNP at Army...

LGU reviving flower production in Koronadal City 

KORONADAL CITY - The city government here has built a mini irrigation dam in a barangay that was once popular for producing flowers to revive the...

Battle to bottle: An MILF ex-combatant success story

COTABATO CITY - The account provided by Wahid Maneged, the deputy brigade commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), is not an unusual...

