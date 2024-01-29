The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 27, 2024)
COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Philippine Statistics...
PIKIT, North Cotabato - Arestado ang isang lalaki dahil sa pagdadala ng hindi lisensyadong baril nang maharang sa checkpoint ng PNP at Army...
KORONADAL CITY - The city government here has built a mini irrigation dam in a barangay that was once popular for producing flowers to revive the...
COTABATO CITY - The account provided by Wahid Maneged, the deputy brigade commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), is not an unusual...
HEADLINES
1 DATING opisyal ng ARMM, patay sa pamamaril sa Cotabato City
2 SOCIAL PENSION ng mga indigent senior citizen...