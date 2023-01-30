  Monday Jan, 30 2023 01:27:25 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 28, 2023)

Bloody feud among Basilan MNLF, MILF groups settled

COTABATO CITY ---- Two rival groups in Lamitan City forged a truce Friday, ending years of animosity that exacted fatalities on both sides....

15K water birds sighted in Soccsksargen

TACURONG CITY – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Soccsksargen Region (DENR-12) said Thursday it has sighted over 15,...

PRO-BAR chief honors Lanao wounded cops

The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region awarded PMAJ BOBBY E EGERA-COP Marantao MPS, PCpl Mujahid B Taurac, and PCpl Al-Sadat Jahari...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled NGCP power interruption January 29, 2023 affecting the whole franchise area of...

BARMM caps successful 4th year anniversary; MOTC hailed as grand champion in float parade

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government culminated its 4th year foundation anniversary today, Jan. 27, with awarding of winners of different...