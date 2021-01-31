  Sunday Jan, 31 2021 09:17:40 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 30, 2021)

CAFGU hurt in Maguindanao grenade attack

At about 1:40pm of January 30, 2021, PNP personnel of this MPS led by PMAJOR OLEGARIO B. SALVADOR, JR., COP immediately responded to the incident re...

2 killed, 4 hurt in separate freak accidents in Polomolok, Mlang

KORONADAL CITY - Two drivers were killed in freak accidents in Mlang, North Cotabato and in Polomolok, South Cotabato this weekend. Marvin...

Mushawarah: Ebrahim dialogues with CSOs for inclusive moral governance

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Haj Murad” Ebrahim personally spoke with various stakeholders from sectors across the Bangsamoro...

MSSD hires 64 new permanent personnel

COTABATO CITY — In line with the successive hiring of new workforce in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD)...

7 killed in separate Central Mindanao gun incidents

COTABATO CITY --- Seven persons, two of them women, linked to drug rings were killed in separate incidents in the neighboring Maguindanao and North...